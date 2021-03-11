KY trooper receives award for removing 35 impaired drivers from the road

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Trooper Billy Ball of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) was awarded the 2020 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award on Thursday, which recognized his efforts to improve highway safety by removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the state’s roadways.

Awards like this are presented by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety to over 200 officers for efforts between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

“Highway safety is a shared responsibility, and we work with the motoring public as well as our local, state, and federal partners to help provide a safe and reliable transportation system in Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, “This award recognizes the men and women of law enforcement, who are a key component in our highway safety efforts. Were it not for their actions, there would undoubtedly be more crashes, injuries, or worse on our roadways.”

Trooper Ball removed 35 impaired drivers from roadways during this time period. He has been with KSP for two years.

“Trooper Ball is a great asset to our agency and especially the citizens within the Post 9 district,” said Post 9 Commander Randy Surber. “Trooper Ball’s efforts have helped protect the lives of everyone who travels the roadways in the Post 9 district.”

The Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards ceremony is typically an in-person event held in December, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19. Awards were mailed to winners this year.