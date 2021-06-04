KY unveils ‘Shot at a Million’ COVID-19 vaccination lottery

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky is joining the bandwagon when it comes to offering incentives to convince people to get vaccinated. Governor Andy Beshear outlined the state’s new incentives and his efforts to stop COVID-related evictions.

If you live in Kentucky and get a COVID-19 vaccination, you could be one of the three lucky $1 million lottery winners.

“Our shot of hope. Now starting right now your shot of hope is about to get a lot more interesting. Today we are announcing Team Kentucky’s ‘Shot At A Million,'” says Beshear.

More than two million Kentuckians have been vaccinated, and the “Lex Do This” vaccination campaign hopes to get the rest of the state vaccinated. Beshear says he wants more people to get vaccinated in time for public buildings reopening to full capacity on June 11.

The “Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund” provides emergency rental assistance to both owners and renters.

With a CDC moratorium on evictions expired, officials from Louisville and Lexington say the commonwealth grants are desperately needed. $11.7 million was directed towards Lexington nearly $27 million to Louisville. The money is expected to help about 500 families avoid eviction in Lexington.

The first vaccination lottery drawing in Kentucky will be on July 1. The state is also giving away 15 full scholarships to Kentucky colleges, universities, and technical or trade schools to encourage people ages 12-17 to get vaccinated.

