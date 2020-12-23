KY’s daily COVID-19 cases still high, but exponential growth slows

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office confirmed nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state’s last update before Christmas. However, the governor says while these numbers are still high, the state is now “beating back” exponential growth.

According to the governor, 2,953 new cases were reported in the Bluegrass State, with four counties reporting more than 100 cases each. He says Jefferson County had the state’s highest total with 415 new cases. Kentucky has reported 250,280 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. The state’s current positivity rate is 8.35%.

Accprdomg to the state’s interactive dashboards, the number of daily cases in the state is slowly starting to decline.

Beshear also said 26 more Kentuckians have died in connection with the virus, bringing the state’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,466.

“Team Kentucky, from the bottom of my heart – thank you. This war is far from over, but we’ve won another battle, beating back exponential growth of this virus in our state before Christmas,” said Beshear. “I hope you all enjoy a wonderful holiday, even if it looks a little different this year. Please be careful so we can hold on to the progress we’ve made.

The governor’s office says 1,644 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 413 people are in the ICU and 222 people are on a ventilator.

At least 35,478 Kentuckians have reportedly recovered from their illness.

A look at the daily COVID-19 cases in Kentucky since March 6. According to the graph, the cases have been trending down throughout the month of December. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Public Health)

More state leaders in the Bluegrass State received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today including Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr., Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett, the governor’s chief of staff La Tasha Buckner, the governor’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The governor and several other state leaders received their first doses Tuesday.

The state’s next COVID-19 update will come Saturday, Dec. 26.