Last COVID-free Kentucky county reports positive case

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 117 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals 15,347 cases and 560 deaths.

The governor says one of the new cases reported today, Monday, June 29, 2020 is from Robertson County, meaning all 120 of Kentucky’s counties now have logged at least one positive case of COVID-19.

“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere and because of that we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe,” the Governor said. “While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”

As of Monday, there have been at least 394,773 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,939 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, according to the governor.

