Lawmakers advance bill to undo remake of state school board

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill to undo Gov. Andy Beshear’s overhaul of the state school board.

The Senate Education Committee approved it on a party-line vote Thursday. The bill is part of a larger issue threatening to spark conflict between the new Democratic governor and GOP lawmakers looking to curtail his power. Beshear fulfilled a campaign pledge when he revamped the education board in December. All of his appointees were Democrats, which drew the ire of Republican lawmakers.

Senate President Robert Stivers responded with his bill. It would ensure political, gender and racial diversity on the state school board.

