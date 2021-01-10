Lawmakers complete work on bills to limit governor’s power

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have given final approval to bills rebuking the Democratic governor’s response to COVID-19.

The measures would limit Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers to impose restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus.

GOP lawmakers completed fast-track work on the measures Saturday. The bills now head to Beshear. But GOP lawmakers have the numbers to override any veto.

The looming changes in Kentucky’s response to the pandemic come amid a record-breaking wave of virus cases in the post-holiday period.