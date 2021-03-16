Countdown to Tax Day
Lawmakers vote to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for some

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have voted to cap out-of-pocket costs for some people relying on insulin.

The Senate voted Tuesday to send the legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The proposal won bipartisan support in a state plagued by high diabetes rates.

Its lead sponsors are Republican Rep. Danny Bentley and Democratic Rep. Patti Minter.

Under the bill, out-of-pocket costs for some Kentuckians would be capped at $30 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply.

The cap applies to state-regulated, comprehensive, private health insurance plans and the Kentucky employee health plan.

It would not apply to Medicare, Medicaid or self-funded health plans.

