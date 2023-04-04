LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died in a vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Kentucky, involving a log truck.

According to Kentucky State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5;30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on U.S. 23 near Lowmansville and the Johnson County line. Troopers say a pickup truck allegedly crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a log truck.

KSP says the name of the victim is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

The crash shut down the roadway, and troopers say it was still shut down as of 10 a.m. this morning but is expected to reopen soon.