BLAINE, KY (WOWK) — Santa had to cancel his visit to the local community stores after a Blaine Volunteer Fire Department fire engine flipped off the road while on route to a wildfire Saturday.

According to a Facebook post made by Rachel Wheeler, a Blaine VFD member, the fire engine was dispatched to a wildfire on Kentucky Route 201 North. On its way, the engine flipped off the road while travelling on Route 32.

(Photo courtesy of Blaine VFD)

Both Wheeler’s post and another post made by the Eastern Kentucky FireFighter’s Association said that no one was hurt in the incident, although Wheeler’s post said that one firefighter was transported to the hospital as a precaution.