LOUISA, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky man was arrested after shooting at troopers during a welfare check Sunday night.

According to the Kentucky State Police, they went to William Hickman’s, 61, of Louisa, house off of KY-645.

The KSP said Hickman shot at troopers through the wall of his house. After trying to contact him, they threw tear gas into the house.

Hickman then came out and was put into custody, the KSP said.