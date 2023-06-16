LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing felony child pornography charges in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, Russell L. Pack, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

KSP says their Electronic Crimes Branch began investigating when it was discovered Pack may have allegedly been uploading sexually explicit images of minors to the internet. Troopers say they executed a search warrant at a home in Louisa on Thursday, June 15, where they seized equipment believed to be used during the alleged crime. The equipment was taken to the KSP forensic laboratory to be examined, according to KSP.

If found guilty, the Class-C felony is punishable by five to 10 years in prison, troopers say. Pack was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center after his arrest, according to KSP.