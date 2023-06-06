LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after a barricade situation in Kentucky last night.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident began around 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, after Lawrence County 911 dispatchers received multiple calls regarding a man “walking through yards and acting erratic.” KSP says when authorities arrived at the scene and went to speak with the man, identified as Matthew Chaffin, 42, he allegedly ran into his home and shut the door behind him.

KSP says a family member then left the home and told authorities there were weapons inside and Chaffin allegedly “would not come out peacefully.” Troopers say authorities were able to contact Chaffin by phone and were able to get him to agree to come outside after “lengthy negotiations.” He was then arrested without further issue and taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained before this incident happened.

Chaffin was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with an indictment warrant for “wanton endangerment 1st (police officer),” the KSP says.