LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man died in a house fire in Louisa, Kentucky, Friday, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) told 13 News.

They said they got the call about the fire at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The fire broke out on Oak Street in Louisa.

Troopers said a man died and a woman was taken to the hospital. Their identities have not been released at this time.

No foul play is suspected, the KSP said. The fire is out, according to the KSP.