Lawsuit Filed Over Police Chase That Ended in Boy's Death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The family of a 13-year-old Kentucky boy killed in a crash following a police chase has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Courier Journal reports the lawsuit claims Ki'Anthony Tyus died after a Louisville police cruiser hit the stolen SUV he was riding in Dec. 22. The suit says the officer didn't follow the department's standard operating procedures, which only allows pursuits if officers believe a suspect has committed a violent felony or has a warrant for a violent crime.

Police have said the driver of the stolen SUV "lost control of the vehicle" and struck a utility pole. The police statement didn't mention a police cruiser hitting the stolen vehicle.

Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Monday the department doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The agency's Public Integrity Unit is still investigating the crash.