Lawsuit seeks to avoid bills for unsuccessful Kentucky impeachment

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Attorneys for the people who unsuccessfully tried to remove the governor, attorney general and a lawmaker from office have filed a federal lawsuit to avoid bills of more than $60,000.

Reports say the suit filed Monday seeks to strike down the state law under which the three groups of petitioners were billed, saying it violates their Constitutional rights. Among other things, the lawsuit says it penalizes the petitioners for the content of their speech.

State law says anyone who brings an unsuccessful impeachment petition is responsible for the costs associated with it. The lawsuit asks a judge to bar collection of the fees and strike down the law.