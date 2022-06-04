BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – During a special meeting on Friday, by a 3 to 1 vote, the Boyd County Fiscal Court decided to lease the old Sears building near Camp Landing Entertainment District to the company “Revolutionary Racing Kentucky.”

The company says the property will be used to house live quarter horse racing, broadcast horse racing, wagering, food, and entertainment. The project is also expected to bring 300 new jobs to the area.

Before this came about, the fiscal court opened the floor for public comments. Some were still for it, but others were very much against it.

Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney says it was a tough decision after hearing so much opposition, but believes this collaboration with the company is the right path to economic growth.

While the lease has been approved, Revolutionary Racing still has a few obstacles to move past before construction can begin. The next step for the company is to apply for the last horse track license in the state.

In an official statement, the company says, “We are excited to take this next step and, together with the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association, will now be applying for the ninth and final horse racing license with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.”

As to when they plan to start building, that will all depend on if or when they get approved for the horse track license.