Legal fight opens over laws to limit governor’s COVID powers

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — An attorney for Kentucky’s governor says a new state law threatens to undo many of the orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The status of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-related orders became a focus of a court hearing Wednesday. It comes one day after the Republican-led legislature reined in his emergency powers.

Beshear filed a lawsuit claiming the measures violate separation-of-powers provisions in the constitution. He’s seeking a court order to immediately block the measures.

The governor’s general counsel, Amy Cubbage, says one of the new laws would immediately undo the mask mandate and other Beshear orders.