Legal fight opens over laws to limit governor’s COVID powers

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — An attorney for Kentucky’s governor says a new state law threatens to undo many of the orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The status of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-related orders became a focus of a court hearing Wednesday. It comes one day after the Republican-led legislature reined in his emergency powers.
Beshear filed a lawsuit claiming the measures violate separation-of-powers provisions in the constitution. He’s seeking a court order to immediately block the measures.
The governor’s general counsel, Amy Cubbage, says one of the new laws would immediately undo the mask mandate and other Beshear orders.
