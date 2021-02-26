Countdown to Tax Day
Less than 1,000 customers remain without power in Kentucky

Kentucky

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Kentucky Power

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Power is finishing up its restoration work this week and has restored power to all but approximately 970 of the over 59,000 customers who lost power during the back-to-back storms that started on February 10.

The company says that some smaller, unique outages may include outdoor lights, hunting cabins, vacation homes, and barns will be worked on this week. For the most up-to-date information and more specific restoration estimates, customers are urged to call 1-800-572-1113.

Customers are reminded that power cannot be restored to any home or business where there is damage to the service entrance. This is the area located at the meter, between the meter and the home’s electrical panel, or where Kentucky Power’s cable connects to the home or business owner’s cable. A qualified electrician must repair this damage before Kentucky Power can come in and restore power.

Those looking to report outages, see a detailed outage map, or check the latest restoration information for their accounts can visit Kentucky Power’s website. The company also has a mobile app. They also post information on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

