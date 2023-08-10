LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old woman in Lewis County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police said a woman was found dead in the Garrison area of Lewis County on Wednesday. The woman was later identified as Kylie Weitz, 20, of Garrison.

The KSP said an investigation led them to Damien Hebbler, 20, of Garrison, who they said fatally shot Weitz.

Hebbler is being held in the Greenup County Detention Center and is charged with murder, the KSP said.

Kentucky State Police Morehead is leading the investigation. They were assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.