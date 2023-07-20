LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Lewis County deputy fired his gun at a pursuit suspect who allegedly attempted to hit a deputy with a stolen vehicle earlier this month.

According to KSP, the incident began on July 5, 2023, in Greenup County when South Shore Police Chief William Sowards spotted a vehicle that had been reported as stolen. The vehicle then fled when Sowards attempted to conduct a traffic stop, traveling into Lewis County, Kentucky.

Troopers say once in Lewis County, the suspect, identified as Alexis Hale, 31, of Columbus, Ohio, allegedly attempted to strike a Lewis County deputy. KSP says at that point, Lewis County Deputy Jason Bryant fired rounds at the vehicle. Hale then crashed the vehicle a short time later, according to the KSP. Hale was the only person in the vehicle, troopers say.

KSP says Hale was not hit by the gunfire, but was taken to a hospital to be treated and released after the crash. Troopers say Hale was then taken to the Montgomery County Regional Detention Center on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, seven counts of wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property – $10,000 or more.

Troopers say no officers or other members of the public were injured during the incident. The investigation is still ongoing, and while the KSP says they are committed to being as transparent as possible, some details of cannot be released until vital witnesses have been interviewed and facts gathered in order to protect the integrity of an investigation.