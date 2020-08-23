Lexington Police: Shooting at Fayette Mall

UPDATE (8/23/2020 5:18 PM)

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) — Lexington Police say the shooting at the mall is not an active shooter situation.

The mall is currently being evacuated and officers are checking each store. Mall patrons and employees are being sheltered on LexTran buses.

They are still asking people to continue to avoid the area if possible.

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) — According to the Lexington Police department, officers have responded to a reported shooting at the Fayette Mall in Lexington on Sunday evening.

It happened just after 4 P.M.

Few details have been released, but police are asking people to avoid the area.

Lexington KY Police reporting a shooting at mall in Lexington almost an hour ago. @WOWK13News https://t.co/U3ZKbQCQN9 — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) August 23, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will me updated as more information becomes available.