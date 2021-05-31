Lexington seeks to aid citizens filing police complaints

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Lexington officials are seeking to expand the position of a citizens’ advocate who helps people file complaints against the police.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the move to expand the advocate’s hours from 20 to 25 hours per week came during budget hearings for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council on Thursday. The citizens’ advocate position was a key recommendation of the mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality.

The advocate helps file complaints but has no role in investigating them. The expansion will cost roughly $24,000. The council is scheduled to vote on the budget on June 24.