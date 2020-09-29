Light up the runway: regional airport awarded grant for new lighting

WORTHINGTON, KY (WOWK) – For all the pilots at the Ashland Regional Airport in Worthington, Kentucky, lights on the runway are always an important component.

Airport manager and pilot John Stines says their runway lights are in desperate need of an upgrade. He says they have been using the current lights for almost 20 years and they are in need of an upgrade.

Worthington resident and pilot Timothy Mullins says when the lights burn out it can cause a hazard for pilots looking for the runway.

When you turn the lights on, you can see. At night time you can actually see the runway lights from ten miles away. Timothy Mullins, Worthington resident and pilot

While flying at night can be avoided, some hazards in the sky cannot. Bad weather can also cause problems for pilots, especially if the lights aren’t working properly.



Timothy Green has traveled long distances across the U.S. from the airport’s runway. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded the airport a more than $750,000 grant to help fix this issue.

Kevin Yates with Hansen Professional Services, Inc. says they have been working closely with this project helping pilots like Mullins and Stines safely fly their planes.

What we’re doing as a part of this project is replacing the runway lighting to the new LED and it will be a good benefit for the community. It will also increase visibility from the airfield at night to aide in safety for the pilots. Kevin Yates, Aviation Technical Discipline Chief

For those who fly in and out of the airport, the new upgrade will not only add a cost-efficient factor, but also comfort knowing the lights will stay on for years to come.

It’s a big deal when you break out of the clouds and you can see the runway and the lights. Timothy Mullins, Worthington resident and pilot

The airport’s beacon will also be upgraded with anti collision lights which will be installed with the runway lighting.

The installment was pushed back due to the pandemic, but the project is expected to be completed early 2021.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.