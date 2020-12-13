Limited indoor dining coming back to Kentucky restaurants and bars

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky have been decreasing, which is good news for restaurants and bars across the state.

Last month, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear closed down indoor dining for bars and restaurants for three weeks. But on Friday, Beshear made an announcement many restaurant owners were happy to hear.

Indoor dining will once again be allowed with 50% capacity starting Monday. While restaurants aren’t able to operate at full capacity, this is a step up from the previous situation.



Three weeks ago indoor dining was not allowed in restaurants and bars in Kentucky. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

While the second shutdown was in place, owners of restaurants like Bombshells and Ales and Blazer’s in Ashland were forced to make difficult decisions.

We had about 54 employees, unfortunately, we had to lay off about half of them David Willey, Bombshells and Ales general manager

Now, those employees who were laid off will get to come back to work.

Bombshells and Ales general manager David Willey says they have been staying positive, adapting week by week with delivery, carryout, and outdoor dining options.

For other businesses like Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery, indoor dining keeps them from closing their doors for good. Owner Jessica Pereira says they have managed to adjust to only offering pickup orders, but if they were forced to close again they may not reopen.

I don’t know if we’d survive. It’s all eggs in one basket. We rely on you guys to come out and just help us finish out this month. Jessica Periera, Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery owner

Restaurants and bars will only be allowed to serve at 50% capacity for now, but that could change if positive cases were to rise again.

