Lincoln statue in Kentucky moved to Civil War battlefield

PRESTONSBURG, KY (AP) — A replica statue of Abraham Lincoln in Kentucky has been moved to a permanent home at a Civil War battlefield.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robert Williams told WYMT-TV that the statue is now at the Middle Creek Battlefield in Prestonsburg. The site is where Union forces halted a Confederate advance into Kentucky in 1862. The statue depicting the president seated is a replica of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

It was removed in 2019 from the law office of Eric Conn. Conn was sentenced to prison for Social Security fraud. A businessman had bought the statue and donated it to the county.