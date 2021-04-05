Countdown to Tax Day
Lincoln statue in Kentucky moved to Civil War battlefield

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this May 3, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Trump repeatedly claimed in the final months of his presidency to have done more for Black Americans than anyone with the “possible exception” of Abraham Lincoln. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

PRESTONSBURG, KY (AP) — A replica statue of Abraham Lincoln in Kentucky has been moved to a permanent home at a Civil War battlefield.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robert Williams told WYMT-TV that the statue is now at the Middle Creek Battlefield in Prestonsburg. The site is where Union forces halted a Confederate advance into Kentucky in 1862. The statue depicting the president seated is a replica of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

It was removed in 2019 from the law office of Eric Conn. Conn was sentenced to prison for Social Security fraud. A businessman had bought the statue and donated it to the county.

