Kentuckians who died from COVID-19 honored with wreath-laying ceremony

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear planned a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the more than 1,000 Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19 and their families.

The ceremony began today, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. where the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will place a wreath in the rotunda of the State Capitol. The governor says the Handbell Ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort will ring bells

Yesterday, the state reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state to a total of 1,013 deaths, 1,004 of which are confirmed and nine of which are probable.

The governor also ordered, beginning today, flags at state buildings would be flown at half-staff for the next week to honor those who have died.

