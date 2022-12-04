GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — A longtime volunteer firefighter recently passed away, according to various fire departments in Eastern Kentucky.

Duane Suttles was the treasurer for the Kentucky Firefighters Association and the Assistant Fire Chief for the Grayson Fire Department in Carter County.

Suttles also served as the Grayson City Clerk and previously served on city council.

Various fire departments send thoughts, prayers

“The fire service lost a great firefighter today. It is with deep sadness that we would like to report that Assistant Chief Duane Suttles has passed away. Please pray for his family, our fire department, and City of Grayson as we mourn his loss.” Grayson Fire Department

“We at the Catlettsburg Fire Department ask for everyone to please keep the Suttles family and our brothers and sisters at the Grayson Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers as they attend to the sudden lose of Duane. GOD SPEED DUANE!!!” Cattlesburg Fire Department

“Please keep the family of Asst. Chief Suttles in your thoughts and prayers.” Little Sandy Volunteer Fire Department

“We have lost a Great Leader and better friend!!!” Westwood Fire District

“Prayers for our brothers and sisters from Grayson in this tough time.” East Fork Fire Department

“Rest easy brother!” Raceland Fire Department



Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced for Suttles.

On Sunday, the Grayson Fire Department said a previously scheduled holiday parade was canceled to allow time for the community to mourn.