Louisa, Kentucky man arrested for child pornography

LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police arrested 34-year-old Phillip Adam Webb on child sexual abuse material charges. He was also reportedly a felon in possession of a handgun.

Mr. Webb was arrested after an undercover investigation. Police searched Webb’s Louisa residence on Thursday and seized equipment used in the crime. That equipment will be taken to the Ashland Police Department for examination.

A handgun was also found in Mr. Webb’s bedroom, which is a crime because he is a convicted felon.

Mr. Webb is charged with two counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor under the age of 12 and one count of Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon.

He is being held at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.