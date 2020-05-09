Louisa Police charge man in early morning armed robbery

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The Louisa Police Department have the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred this morning in custody.

Photo courtesy Louisa Police Department

James (Jimmy) L. Dean, 49, of Louisa was arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment in the first degree.

At approximately 7:28 a.m., May 9, the LPD received the call of an armed robbery at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on Madison Street. During the investigation, the suspect was identified and located by the West Virginia State Police on Route 52 near the Pit Stop walking on foot.

Police say Dean was in possession of a stolen firearm and was arrested by the WVSP on various other charges. Patrolman Teddy Newsome of LPD obtained warrants and Dean was then extradited back to Kentucky.

Louisa Police was assisted by Lawrence County Sheriff Office, West Virginia State Police, Kentucky State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff Office.

