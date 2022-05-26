LOUISA, Ky. (FOX 56) — Louisa police are warning citizens to be aware of a scam involving “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson, who is a Louisa resident.

Scammers created a fake Facebook page posing as Thompson and followed people who have interacted with his genuine page. The account then messaged individuals saying they have “won $5,000” and to register to receive the prize by clicking on an attached link.

Noah Thompson scam account (Louisa Police Department)

Scam messages (Louisa Police Department)

The Louisa Police Department emphasized you should not accept a friend request from any fake Noah Thompson accounts and never click on any links sent to you.

Noah’s genuine account has been verified by Facebook and therefore has a blue checkmark next to the name.