LOUISA, Ky. (FOX 56) — Louisa police are warning citizens to be aware of a scam involving “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson, who is a Louisa resident.
Scammers created a fake Facebook page posing as Thompson and followed people who have interacted with his genuine page. The account then messaged individuals saying they have “won $5,000” and to register to receive the prize by clicking on an attached link.
The Louisa Police Department emphasized you should not accept a friend request from any fake Noah Thompson accounts and never click on any links sent to you.
Noah’s genuine account has been verified by Facebook and therefore has a blue checkmark next to the name.