Louisville detective fired after shooting death of Breonna Taylor

In this undated photo provided by the Louisville Police Department is officer, Brett Hankison. Louisville, Ky., Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday, June 19, 2020, that Hankison, who is one of three police officers involved in the March 13 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, will be fired. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. (Louisville Police Department via AP)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WTNH) — One of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been terminated.

On Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced the firing of detective Brett Hankison.

In the two-page letter, Chief Robert J. Schroeder said he violated the department’s rules and regulations and use of deadly force.

“Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies,” he said in part. “I find your conduct a shock to the conscience.”

Adding that his actions showed an “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Taylor, 26, who was black, was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant.

She was shot roughly 10 times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13.

No drugs were found at her home.

Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

