Louisville officer demoted for ignoring orders

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In news reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — A Louisville police major who was in charge of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been demoted for ignoring an order to stay out of investigations.

The Courier-Journal reports the new Louisville Metro Police chief informed Kimberly Burbrink in a Jan. 19 letter that she had been found in violation of “obedience to orders.”

Burbrink was demoted to lieutenant and moved to another division. Burbrink has been under investigation for her actions in the Taylor case.

A July investigative summary said Burbrink may have given her officers inside knowledge about the investigation against them.