HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The officer who was injured when an employee opened fire at Old National Bank in Louisville earlier this year returned home today, Friday July 28.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Twitter that Officer Nicolas Wilt is now ready to go home. Officer Wilt was injured while responding to the active shooter on April 10, just 10 days after beginning work at the LMPD.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The community gathered to give him a warm welcome home!

Five people were killed during the shooting. Wilt was one of the first on scene and had just graduated from the academy days before the incident.

Wilt still has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Following the shooting, The police department said on social media that Wilt “ran towards the gunfire today to save lives.”