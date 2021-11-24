Louisville woman charged with murder in deadly car crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Authorities in Louisville have charged a woman with two counts of murder for causing a fatal crash.

The Nov. 20 crash killed 76-year-old Margaret Herbig and 82-year-old Goerge Herbig. Police say Alyssha McFadden was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when she hit the Herbigs’ car.

According to an arrest report, police found an open bottle of vodka in McFadden’s car. McFadden is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on two charges of murder and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.