LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Officials say the Louisville Zoo is temporarily closing some areas in an effort to protect birds from catching avian flu.

The action comes after recently confirmed cases of avian flu in wild birds west of Jefferson County, Kentucky.

Avian flu can be contagious in birds and can affect several species.

The zoo said in a statement that public walk-through aviaries were closed this week and some birds were moved to protected areas as a precaution.

Areas closed include the Forest Bird Trail, the African penguin exhibits, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary and Lorikeet Landing.

The zoo says no birds are currently showing signs of the disease.