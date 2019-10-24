Louisville Zoo’s elephant calf has a name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A 2 ½-month-old elephant calf born at a Kentucky zoo is now known as Fitz, the namesake of a woman who was a fan of the pachyderms.

The Louisville Zoo said the winner of its fundraising vote was Kristin Hays of Prospect for the name she submitted after her great-grandmother, who loved elephants. Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd said Hays originally said it was her great-grandfather but later said her sister corrected her.

The contest raised $6,000 for the zoo. Norton Children’s Hospital sponsored the naming contest for the calf born Aug. 2. And 23-month-old heart transplant recipient Eli Alexander and his family unveiled the winning name Tuesday.

Fitz and his mother, Mikki, are on exhibit daily.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories