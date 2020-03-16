Man arrested after asking juvenile for sex and nude photographs over Facebook

GREENUP, KY. (WOWK) – A New York man was arrested this weekend after soliciting a juvenile for sex and nude photography while he lived in Kentucky.
Police arrested Edward L. Taylor IV, 42 of Valatie, New York, who was staying in Olive Hill, Kentucky at the time of the complaint. Taylor allegedly solicited a Greenup County female juvenile through Facebook for sex and nude photographs.
During an arranged meeting, police took Taylor into custody without incident. Taylor was charged with Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor, Sex Offenses and was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.
The Kentucky State Police worked with the Greenup County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office throughout the process.
