Man arrested after human remains found in Buffalo, Kentucky backyard

HODGENVILLE, KY (AP) – Authorities say a Kentucky man has been arrested after police found human remains in his backyard.

Kentucky State Police say 59-year-old David Puyear of Buffalo was charged with murder and lodged in the Larue County jail. Police said in a statement on Monday that detectives executed a search warrant at Puyear’s property Friday after an extensive investigation and found the remains of an unidentified person beneath a large pile of debris in the backyard of the residence.

The remains were taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville to be examined and identified. Further information wasn’t immediately released.