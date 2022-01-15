Man arrested after shooting in Carter County, police investigating

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man has been arrested following a shooting in the Olive Hill community.

On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Kentucky State Police say they received a call about a shooting in the Olive Hill area on KY 955.

The suspect, Delmas Harris Jr, 25, entered a residence and began shooting a weapon at the victims, an adult and a child, KSP says. They say the adult was shot in the hand and shoulder area and the child was hit in the left leg with minor injuries.

Police say the victims were able to leave and hide until Harris left the area. After this, officials say they walked to a safe location and were taken to the Olive Hill Urgent Care to call the police and receive treatment for their injuries.

KSP says that troopers found Harris and placed him under arrest without incident.

They say that Harris is being charged with Assault, First Degree.

Harris is being lodged in the Carter County Detention Center, according to a press release.

The case is under investigation.