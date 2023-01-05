ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County.

KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives as they tried to take him into custody.

After being taken to the hospital, McDowell was arrested and charged with two counts of rape and two counts of incest.

This incident is still under investigation, and further charges in Boyd County are still pending.