GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A man from Ashland, Kentucky, has been arrested in a sexual assault case out of Grayson, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received the call on Aug. 23. The female victim was allegedly picked up in Ashland by the suspect, Joshua Lewis, who promised to drive her to Sandy Hook.

Lewis instead diverted to a secluded area of Grayson Lake where he allegedly forced her out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her, according to state police.

Following the alleged assault, the victim managed to reach an area with cell phone reception and called 9-1-1.

Investigators later identified Lewis as the suspect, and on Friday, Sept. 1, Lewis was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

He is currently being held at the Carter County Jail while the investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear at this time if his first court appearance has been scheduled.