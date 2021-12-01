Man arrested in Kentucky after K9 alerts deputies to drugs

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A traffic stop leads to one man arrested after K9 “DRAGO” finds illegal drugs, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement says that deputies made the traffic stop and their K9 alerts them to the presence of drugs, including heroin and Xanax. They say that it also lead to recovering a stolen ATV and “other charges.”

Gary Warick of Hager Hill, KY is in custody being charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Menacing and Tampering with Physical Evidence. They say that Warick will have additional charges to follow after several weapons were seized and with him being a convicted felon.