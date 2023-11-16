BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center for allegedly trying to pay for sexual favors from a minor.

The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a local high school because a juvenile said Matthew Nelson was messaging them telling them he would pay for sexual favors.

They said Nelson was found in Boyd County and, after being arrested by that county’s sheriff’s office, it was found that he had sent “obscene matter” to minors in other counties.

According to the jail, Nelson is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond. He is being charged with tampering with physical evidence, soliciting prostitution, prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor, and possessing or viewing a matter that portrays sexual performance by a minor. He is also facing charges in Boyd County.