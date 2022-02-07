Man arrested in Kentucky for unlawful imprisonment, rape

ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody on multiple charges after an investigation in Elliott County, Kentucky on Friday.

EMS picked up a woman who had been injured during an assault, and she requested to speak with law enforcement. An investigation by the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office found that the woman had been unlawfully imprisoned inside her apartment by her boyfriend, Sylvester Bailey.

The woman managed to escape.

Elliott County deputies along with Kentucky State troopers arrested Mr. Bailey. He is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, rape, sodomy, unlawful imprisonment, assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is also wanted out of Ohio for extradition warrants.