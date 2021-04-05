Countdown to Tax Day
Man charged after stabbing investigation in Pike County

Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

PHELPS, KY (WOWK) – One man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police officers say they responded to a call on Saturday, April 3, on Maria Branch. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed. The initial investigation indicates an altercation between Cody Wright and Adam Layne lead to Layne suffering a stab wound.

Wright was arrested after an investigation and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree assault.

The investigation is still ongoing.

