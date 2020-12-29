Man charged with killing 2 dies after positive COVID-19 test

LEBANON, KY (AP) — A jail official says a Kentucky man charged with two counts of murder has died from COVID-19 complications while in custody awaiting trial.
Irvin Mann, chief of security for the Marion County Detention Center, says 56-year-old Craig Pennington died Monday at Norton Healthcare in Louisville.
Mann said Pennington was hospitalized on Dec. 11 for shortness of breath and tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized.
Pennington was charged in July 2016 with killing 38-year-old Robert K. Jones and 35-year-old Crystal J. Warner.
Court records say Pennington had pleaded not guilty to the murders and was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 15.
