Man Charged With Reckless Homicide in Crash That Killed Boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A University of Kentucky student accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a 4-year-old boy now faces a reckless homicide charge.

News outlets report a grand jury included a misdemeanor DUI count in a new reckless homicide indictment of 18-year-old Jacob Heil that was filed this week. Through his attorney, Heil pleaded not guilty to DUI in September.

Marco Lee Shemwell died after being struck near the football stadium during Kentucky's win against Murray State. Police say Shemwell had been waiting with his family to cross the street.

Heil told police he drank two beers and was at "game tailgating" before Shemwell was hit. The university suspended Heil and the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Heil's attorney says they'll vigorously defend him because there'll be more evidence as the case proceeds.