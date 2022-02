FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The suspect connected to the incident that put a Floyd County school on lockdown has been arrested.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says that troopers from the Kentucky State Police arrested Louis Wideman, of Frankfort, in the Wheelwright area. Wideman was the man identified as the person that put South Floyd Elementary School on lockdown on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, according to authorities.

He is being lodged in the Floyd County Jail.