Man convicted in double slaying, assault case

Kentucky

by: Associated Press, The News-Enterprise

Posted: / Updated:

ADOBE STOCK

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (AP) – A jury has convicted a Lexington man of killing two people in Hardin County.

The News-Enterprise reported that jurors handed down the verdict Wednesday in Hardin Circuit Court for 29-year-old Taynondree Reed in the 2020 deaths of 32-year-old Shawn Fox and 37-year-old Michael Buckner Thomas of Hopkinsville.

According to the newspaper, Reed also was convicted of first-degree assault for shooting Kenia Thomas of Henderson. Prosecutor Chris McCrary says the victims came to Elizabethtown to meet Reed and look at a vehicle he had and Reed’s motive was to steal from them.

Sentencing was set for March 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS