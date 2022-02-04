Man convicted in double slaying, assault case

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (AP) – A jury has convicted a Lexington man of killing two people in Hardin County.

The News-Enterprise reported that jurors handed down the verdict Wednesday in Hardin Circuit Court for 29-year-old Taynondree Reed in the 2020 deaths of 32-year-old Shawn Fox and 37-year-old Michael Buckner Thomas of Hopkinsville.

According to the newspaper, Reed also was convicted of first-degree assault for shooting Kenia Thomas of Henderson. Prosecutor Chris McCrary says the victims came to Elizabethtown to meet Reed and look at a vehicle he had and Reed’s motive was to steal from them.

Sentencing was set for March 22.