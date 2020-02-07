Man dies in morning crash in Floyd County

MARTIN, Ky. (WOWK) – A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say James Curry, 80, of Melvin, Kentucky, died after his vehicle lost control on the off-ramp of KY 80 into the City of Martin. The vehicle overturned after striking a guardrail. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. this morning.

Police say Curry was pronounced dead at a hospital in Martin. The slick road conditions appear at this time to be a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and Kentucky State Police will reconstruct the crash.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories